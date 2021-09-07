CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO strengthens COVID-19 response by improving regional vaccine production, distributing vaccines to the vulnerable and delivers essential supplies

World Health Organization
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Last week, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported to WHO declined for the first time in more than two months. This is obviously very welcome, but it doesn’t mean much. Around the world many countries are still seeing steep increases in cases and deaths,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, stated in recent days.

www.who.int

WHO provides support around the world to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control through vaccines and other critical measures

“Vaccines are a powerful tool that will help to bring the pandemic under control...”said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a recent event. “But we are not there yet. And in the meantime, every country must continue with a comprehensive, risk-based approach of tailored public health and social measures, in combination with early clinical care and equitable vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
