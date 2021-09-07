CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN...SOUTHWESTERN KEWAUNEE AND NORTHERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 922 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Two Creeks, or 13 miles southwest of Kewaunee, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Two Creeks. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presque Isle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY At 931 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nine Mile Point to near Huron Beach, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Forty Mile Point around 940 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include P H Hoeft State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Stafford The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pawnee County in south central Kansas West central Stafford County in south central Kansas Central Edwards County in south central Kansas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Centerview, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fellsburg around 605 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lewis, Belpre, Macksville and Zook. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges moderate rainfall continuing to fall across the warned area at times. Water is covering some of the area roadways and several stream gages in the area continue to show runoff continuing. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Central Gardens, Hamshire, Sabine Pass, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Port Acres, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, La Belle, Fannett and Orangefield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheboygan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEBOYGAN COUNTY At 941 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Allis Township, or 9 miles southwest of Onaway, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pigeon River State Forest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
Manitowoc, WI
Brown County, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Tropical Storm Nicholas should weaken to a depression and move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Elbert A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ELBERT COUNTY At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elbert, or 30 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph. There was a report of pea to marble sized hail 2 inches deep on Highway 83 & County Road 76, 5 miles northwest of the town of Elbert at 2:14 PM MDT. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kiowa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STAFFORD COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zenith, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Zenith and Neola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bent THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
BENT COUNTY, CO
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 21:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland. Target Area: Erie; Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ottawa County in northwestern Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Wood County in northwestern Ohio Central Lucas County in northwestern Ohio * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 938 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Oregon to near Perrysburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Toledo, Bowling Green, Sandusky, Fremont, Port Clinton, Kelleys Island, Put-In-Bay, Perrysburg, Oregon, Clyde, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, Weston and Elmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinsley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kinsley and Lewis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lauderdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lauderdale County through 315 PM CDT At 233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Underwood-Petersville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and locally heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Florence, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Green Hill and Zip City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 640 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Animas, or 15 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include John Martin Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheboygan, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheboygan; Otsego The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cheboygan County in northern Michigan Northeastern Otsego County in northern Michigan * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 933 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pickerel Lake, or 15 miles northeast of Gaylord, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cheboygan and northeastern Otsego Counties, including the following locations... Pigeon River State Forest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sanilac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANILAC COUNTY At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Applegate, or near Croswell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Lexington around 635 PM EDT. Port Sanilac around 640 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Richmondville and Forester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lapeer, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Tuscola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR TUSCOLA AND NORTHWESTERN LAPEER COUNTIES At 458 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ubly to 7 miles northeast of Kingston to near Mayville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Kingston around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include East Dayton, Deford, Tuscola, Wilmot, Ellington, Silverwood and Fostoria. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTY At 602 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or 11 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported wind damage in the Ordway area. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ordway and Sugar City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 623 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trinchera, or 17 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or near North La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...La Junta automated weather sensor measured 70 mph winds. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Cheraw. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO

