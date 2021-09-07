CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-09 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 18.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Pearl River, LA
State
Washington State
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Cars
City
Bogalusa, LA
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Management Area#Extreme Weather
Reuters

U.S. Justice Dept launches sweeping probe into violence in Georgia prisons

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday launched a statewide civil investigation into Georgia's prisons, focusing on prisoner-on-prisoner violence and whether the state is violating inmates' constitutional rights by failing to adequately protect them. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division said...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy