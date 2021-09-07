CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, Monroe, Richland, Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Adams; Crawford; Grant; Juneau; Monroe; Richland; Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions across southwest Wisconsin into far northeastern Iowa through 1015 AM CDT At 920 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Adams to Waukon. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Friendship and Adams around 925 AM CDT. Harpers Ferry around 940 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Boscobel and Fennimore. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 64 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

