Research provides evidence for how a key transcription factor manages access to DNA

By St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — CTCF is a transcription factor that has been a research target due to its role in regulating a critical oncogene called MYC. Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have found direct evidence that CTCF governs chromatin accessibility, the process of opening tightly spooled DNA so that genes can be expressed. The findings were published in Genome Biology.

