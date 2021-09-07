CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope, patriarch and Canterbury abbot issue climate appeal

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME – The world’s top Christian leaders — Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians — on Tuesday issued a joint appeal for delegates at the upcoming U.N. climate summit to “listen to the cry of the Earth” and make sacrifices to save the planet.

Texarkana Gazette

