Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-100245- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0041.000000T0000Z-210910T1800Z/ /PINN4.1.ER.210902T0406Z.210904T0000Z.210910T1200Z.NO/ 1040 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 19.3 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Thursday was 19.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 18.1 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...around Pine Brook...minor flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 am) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Stg Time Date Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.3 Thu 10 a 19.0 18.6 Crested