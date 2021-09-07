CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Vivid Stage to Present Reading of "Middletown" by Will Eno on September 18

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a reading of Will Eno’s play “Middletown” on Saturday, September 18 at 8:00pm. “Middletown” is a deeply moving and funny play exploring the universe of a small American town. *NOTE: All audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccination at the box office.

