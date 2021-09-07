Vivid Stage to Present Reading of "Middletown" by Will Eno on September 18

(FLORHAM PARK, NJ) -- The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is opening up their Back Yard Stage in Florham Park, NJ again for an outdoor concert series titled, “Autumn Night Music.” Three of STNJ’s most luminous alums will bring music to the night air in three very different concerts. Elena Shaddow, Benjamin Eakeley, and Kate Baldwin will be appearing in that order from October 8-15.

