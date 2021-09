PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has reiterated that Sony’s acquisitions are part of an organic growth process as opposed to “scaling for the sake of becoming big.”. In an interview with Games Industry, Hulst was quizzed about the number of acquisitions in recent months, in response to which he pointed out that Sony had been closely working with all the studios involved. Contrary to popular belief, PlayStation Studios’ strategy isn’t driven by competitor activities.

