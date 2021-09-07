CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 2021 HBGI: Multifamily Suburban Shift

By Litic Murali
eyeonhousing.org
Cover picture for the articleIn the second quarter of 2021, residential construction continued to shift toward the suburbs and lower-cost markets, and this trend is especially pronounced within the multifamily sector, according to the latest Home Building Geography Index (HBGI). During this period, multifamily construction posted double-digit percentage gains in small metro core and suburban areas, while large metro areas experienced a decrease for multifamily building activity.

