Custom report analyse trafic on objet

By navaro06
 7 days ago

I want to check all my object addresses with zero traffic to clean up my flow rules. Can I replace my sources and destination IP with an "all IP" setting ?. section "Query Builder" does not work (see image)

HA1-Backup connection down

We got the below error continuously, Crosschecked HA configuration is good only. 2021-09-07 08:30:32.699 +0530 debug: ha_sysd_config_status_notifier_callback(src/ha_sysd.c:2870): Ending monitor increase holdup on commit end. 2021-09-07 08:30:32.699 +0530 debug: ha_state_stop_increase_monitor_holdup(src/ha_state.c:1239): Ending monitor holdup increase after commit in 60 seconds. 2021-09-07 08:30:32.699 +0530 Error: ha_state_stop_increase_monitor_holdup(src/ha_state.c:1248): Got into montior holdup increase stop without...
Botched Ending To WWE RAW Match Leads To Wrong Person Being Announced As Winner

There was an odd ending to the Nikki A.S.H. vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka match on last night’s episode of WWE RAW. During the closing stages of the match, Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover, but Tamina kicked out just as the referee counted to three. However, Tamina’s music played, and the ring announcer declared her the winner.
WWE Re-Signs Former Champion To Long Term Deal

That’s a win for WWE. There have been a lot of roster moves over the last few months in WWE and there is a good chance that several more are coming. Above all else, there is a question of who is going to go where now that AEW has become a new player for wrestlers’ services. WWE has already lost a few names to AEW but they have one important name locked up.
URL Categories vs URL Filtering

Multiple questions - Recently we've found that traffic not within a URL category specified in a rule is being allowed. The rule appears to be allowing the traffic as the session starts and ends with the action of allowed determined. Would using the same category within a URL filter differ than only having a category configured? It's my understanding that the only difference between the two is that the filter allows you to specify multiple categories and alert on them, whereas the URL category section does not allow for alerting and uses the action specified by the rule. We are using app-id on this rule. Is there a time to use categories only instead of a filter? My concern in using a filter is that it will block traffic allowed by another filter further down the ruleset. Does it not defeat the purpose of a filter to only alert on a single category and the remaining ones are set to none or block?
