Custom report analyse trafic on objet

Multiple questions - Recently we've found that traffic not within a URL category specified in a rule is being allowed. The rule appears to be allowing the traffic as the session starts and ends with the action of allowed determined. Would using the same category within a URL filter differ than only having a category configured? It's my understanding that the only difference between the two is that the filter allows you to specify multiple categories and alert on them, whereas the URL category section does not allow for alerting and uses the action specified by the rule. We are using app-id on this rule. Is there a time to use categories only instead of a filter? My concern in using a filter is that it will block traffic allowed by another filter further down the ruleset. Does it not defeat the purpose of a filter to only alert on a single category and the remaining ones are set to none or block?

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO