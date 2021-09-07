Boris Johnson Makes the Conservative Case for Tax Hikes
Britain’s Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson has now done something U.S. Republicans have regarded as unthinkable for more than three decades: break a solemn tax pledge. Speaking in Parliament Tuesday, Johnson announced he was reneging on his campaign vow not to raise headline tax rates in order to fulfill another, arguably more important, promise — to reform Britain’s dysfunctional social care system, something Johnson swore to fix “once and for all” during his first speech as prime minister.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0