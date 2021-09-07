Boris Johnson Makes the Conservative Case for Tax Hikes

Eighteen months is a long time in Covid politics. Boris Johnson’s much-flagged series of announcements this week for the UK will mark his route “back to normal” and to “learning to live with the disease”. Like most people, he has matured over the past year, a journey from carelessness to panic to pragmatism. The journey was never about “following the science”. It was following the politics by cherrypicking the science, as with the initial decision over herd immunity. First the cry was herd immunity, then it was test and trace, now it is vaccination. And it is vaccination that has given Johnson his window back to normality. He owes a mighty debt to pharmacological science.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO