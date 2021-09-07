Trading Post for September 7, 2021
A party has 2 aluminum ladders for sale. One is seventeen feet long, the other is six feet long. Call 903 885 5221 for more information. i have cleaned out my closet and i have clothes galore for sale some still have price tags on them some barely worn once or twice, some name brand there is dress, tops, pants and outfits will sale items as individual or you can fill up a grocery bags for $8 or a large for $12. call or text 903.440.5523 for more details sizes range for medium up to 3x, everything is excellent condition coming from a smoke free and animal free home.www.ksstradio.com
