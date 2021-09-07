CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrea Constand Writes of Cosby Trial, #MeToo in New Memoir

By Maryclaire Dale
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Constand remained something of an enigma over the years her sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby played out in Pennsylvania courts and the public square. An athlete and spiritual seeker turned massage therapist, she lived a quiet life with her dogs in Toronto until the case burst open again in 2015. She had remained largely anonymous during the initial police investigation in 2005, when a local prosecutor declined to arrest Cosby. And she signed a nondisclosure agreement a year later when she settled her lawsuit against the wealthy entertainer for $3.4 million.

