Webb County, TX

Webb County Commissioners Court set to discuss establishment of Salary Grievance Committee

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Webb County Commissioners Court is set to discuss the possibility of establishing a Salary Grievance Committee on Tuesday. The committee, if approved by the court, will consist of the sheriff, county tax assessor-collector, county treasurer, county clerk, district clerk, county attorney or criminal district attorney, and the number of public members (and alternates) necessary to provide nine voting members. However, that’s only if the court decides to have nine public members.

