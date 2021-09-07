Rita Moreno, Channing Dungey, Katy Perry, Amanda Gorman, Lorde to Be Honored at Variety's Power of Women Event
Variety’s 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles honorees include Channing Dungey, Amanda Gorman, Lorde, Rita Moreno and Katy Perry. Power of Women: Los Angeles will return as a live event outdoors at the Wallis Annenberg Center on Sept. 30. In partnership with Lifetime, the event will gather the honorees along with other women working in media and entertainment to celebrate their philanthropy.www.greenwichtime.com
