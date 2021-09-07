CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Moreno, Channing Dungey, Katy Perry, Amanda Gorman, Lorde to Be Honored at Variety's Power of Women Event

By Selome Hailu
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety’s 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles honorees include Channing Dungey, Amanda Gorman, Lorde, Rita Moreno and Katy Perry. Power of Women: Los Angeles will return as a live event outdoors at the Wallis Annenberg Center on Sept. 30. In partnership with Lifetime, the event will gather the honorees along with other women working in media and entertainment to celebrate their philanthropy.

