David Crosby Believes Not Smoking Cigarettes Is Why He Can Still Sing

David Crosby will release a remastered 50th-anniversary edition of his debut solo LP, If I Could Only Remember My Name, on Oct. 15. The CD reissue expands beyond the original 1971 album, featuring a second disc with nearly an hour of unreleased material. Those previously unheard tracks date back to March 28, 1968, when Crosby worked with producer Paul Rothchild (the Doors) on early versions of tracks like “Tamalpais High (At About 3)”; the package's other unearthed recordings include “Coast Road,” “Dancer” and an alternate take of “Cowboy Movie” with a guitar solo by Neil Young instead of Jerry Garcia (who played on the album version).

