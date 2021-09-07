CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Crosby Believes Not Smoking Cigarettes Is Why He Can Still Sing

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 7 days ago
He says it's one of the few good decisions that predate his sobriety.

