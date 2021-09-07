Percentage Of Pregnant Women Vaccinated Against COVID-19 'Alarmingly Low'

PEORIA - As the delta variant becomes more common, now making up 99% of cases in the U.S., OSF HealthCare frontline doctors are seeing more and more cases of pregnant women admitted to the hospital because they’re infected with the virus. At some hospitals in the Southeast, there are entire intensive care units full of pregnant women on ventilators, and the fear is that could happen in the Midwest. Dr. Michael Leonardi, MD, an-OBGYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist at OSF HealthCare, Continue Reading