CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peoria, IL

Percentage Of Pregnant Women Vaccinated Against COVID-19 'Alarmingly Low'

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PEORIA - As the delta variant becomes more common, now making up 99% of cases in the U.S., OSF HealthCare frontline doctors are seeing more and more cases of pregnant women admitted to the hospital because they’re infected with the virus. At some hospitals in the Southeast, there are entire intensive care units full of pregnant women on ventilators, and the fear is that could happen in the Midwest. Dr. Michael Leonardi, MD, an-OBGYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist at OSF HealthCare, Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Women said the COVID vaccine affected their periods. Now more than $1.6 million will go into researching it.

"Nobody expected it to affect the menstrual system, because the information wasn't being collected in the early vaccine studies." Shana Clauson was in line to get her first dose of the Moderna shot in March when she saw menstruators on social media discussing how their periods had been altered – earlier, heavier and more painful than usual – after they got their coronavirus vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

Pregnant nurse passes with unborn child due to COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — A pregnant nurse at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla., along with her unborn child, passed away due to COVID-19. Hayley Richardson, 32, died within three weeks of catching the virus. Richardson's family and friends, as well as her co-workers at Ascension Sacred Heart, are devastated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Peoria, IL
Coronavirus
Peoria, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Medicine#Osf Healthcare#U S#Md#Continue Reading
KITV.com

ICU doctor warns mental health crisis growing for frontline healthcare workers

While some are protesting vaccine mandates, one frontline doctor is pleading for anti-vaccination groups to consider the greater good. ICU doctor and surgeon Dr. Cecily Wang is used to seeing the worst when she’s deployed to war zones and disasters as part of the U.S. National Disaster Medical Team and Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian medical organization.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
counton2.com

2YH: Pregnant women more susceptible to COVID-19, respiratory viruses

2YH: Pregnant women more susceptible to COVID-19, respiratory viruses. Dorchester District 2 board member surrenders to law enforcement on three charges. Up 2 You: What makes Jack's Cosmic Dogs one of the Lowcountry's favorite spots to grab a hot dog?. Parents of three-month child arrested for child abuse. Labor Attorney...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
NBC Miami

Story of Survival as Number of Pregnant Women With COVID-19 Rises

Story of Survival as Number of Pregnant Women With COVID-19 Rise. At hospitals across the south, doctors report treating more pregnant women with COVID than at any point in the pandemic. One of those women was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital a little more than two weeks ago. Her condition...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WDBJ7.com

Percentage of positive COVID tests drops in Virginia; vaccine doses top 10M

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 778,167 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, September 3, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,070 from Thursday’s 774,097, a smaller increase than the 4,255-case increase from Wednesday to Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
MedicineNet.com

Should You Take the COVID-19 Vaccine if You Are Trying to Get Pregnant?

Since the COVID-19 vaccine was first released, there have been many questions surrounding its safety and effectiveness. This certainly applies to moms-to-be who worry if it’s safe to get vaccinated while pregnant. You may also wonder about the safety of getting pregnant after you're vaccinated for COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOCO

Oklahoma doctor addresses myths of COVID-19 vaccine and fertility

OKLAHOMA CITY — Health experts recommend anyone who's trying to get pregnant now or in the future get the COVID-19 vaccine. As questions swirl around the topic, KOCO 5 spoke with an Oklahoma doctor about the myths surrounding the shot and fertility. "There is a paper that I actually published...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy