Patriots TE Hunter Henry expects to be on field Sunday vs. Dolphins

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry indicated Monday afternoon he expects to be on the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Read more at WEEI.com.

