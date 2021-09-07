CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

In-Person Workforce Services Available at More American Job Centers Throughout the State

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today the continuation of the phased restoration of in-person workforce and limited unemployment services at American Job Centers on an appointment-only basis at additional offices throughout the state. Beginning Tuesday, September 7, in-person appointments will be available at the following locations as part of another step in the phased return to in-person services: Effingham | 2311 Hoffman Drive Otta Continue Reading

