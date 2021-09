New regulations will require employers to provide workers with paid time off to get vaccinated. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” President Biden scolded those who are willfully unvaccinated against COVID-19, as he imposed strict new mandates that require vaccination or weekly tests across two-thirds of the U.S. workforce. The rules will apply not just to educators, health care workers and federal employees; companies with more than 100 workers will also have to get them vaccinated or tested weekly for the disease.

