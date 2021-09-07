CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Features Awesome Video of Coach Hauck Celebration After Win

By Ryan Nelson
 8 days ago
From Nelson of Smith and Nelson on 94.9 KYSS-FM: How great was Saturday's win if you're a Griz fan? There's a good chance you haven't even come down from the high yet! What a game - and what an upset! I asked around the halls on Friday for a couple score predictions and they seemed to be in line with what the experts were thinking when they had the Griz as 22-point underdogs. But that's why you play the games - you just never know!

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

