Gap plays on 15 minutes of fame with fall campaign profiling diverse tastemakers

By Peter Adams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGap today (Sept. 7) debuted a fall advertising campaign that profiles an array of creators who are both proudly independent and making a broader social impact, according to a news release. Titled "Individuals," the effort plays on the 15 minutes of fame concept through 15-second video profiles of diverse ambassadors....

Pacsun enlists TikTok microinfluencers to promote gender-neutral clothing line

Pacsun last week debuted its first dedicated gender-neutral clothing brand, Colour Range, with a livestreamed shopping event, according to a news release. To market the apparel line, which includes cotton-based wardrobe staples like T-shirts, sweats and slim-fit pants, the retailer is also running a "Life in Colour" social media series that profiles TikTok microinfluencers. Each creator will share the go-to outfits that make them feel happy and detail how they're trying to make a difference in their community, with Pacsun amplifying their stories through its own channels.
Clif Kid encourages students with AR experience inspired by Sky Brown

Clif Kid, the Clif Bar-owned food brand targeting younger consumers, is aiming to inspire confidence in kids with a back-to-school campaign supported by 13-year-old pro skateboarder and Olympian Sky Brown, according to a press release. A mobile augmented reality (AR) experience will allow kids to wear Sky Brown's helmet in...
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
kiss951.com

Amazon Looking To Hire 3,500 Charlotte Workers

Amazon is looking to hire 3,500 local Charlotte workers. The positions will be in the company’s transportation and fulfillment departments. Wages begin at least $15 per hour and some locations are offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000. The company has already begun hiring for these jobs. If you’re interested visit amazon.com/apply for more information and an application.
Norwalk Hour

How a New Wave of DTC Startups Are Tapping Big Retail to Scale Growth

This story was originally published on CO— by U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was written by Barbara Thau. The CEO of organic baby food brand Raised Real is unequivocal about what it takes to build a profitable direct-to-consumer business today: To reach scale and achieve sustainable, long-term growth, these online-only brands must diversify their revenue streams by selling their products in brick-and-mortar stores, too.
Zacks.com

Ralph Lauren (RL) Shines on Strategic Plans & Digital Progress

RL - Free Report) appears solid on the back of its business strategies including the Next Great Chapter plan. On the digital front, the company is making significant progress in expanding its omni-channel capabilities through investments in mobile, omni-channel and fulfillment. It is progressing well on the Next Great Chapter plan, which focuses on creating a simplified global organizational structure to deliver sustainable growth.
investing.com

Zoom Video: Highly Profitable, but Competition Is Steep

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is a very interesting company. Its name has become synonymous with video conferencing over the past couple of years, as it has been one of the ultimate beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zoom revenues quadrupled in 2020, as the work-from-home economy became the new norm. Due...
VentureBeat

Activision Blizzard hires Disney and Delta execs to be more inclusive and grow revenue

Activision Blizzard hired a couple of executives today including a former Disney human resource executive as its chief people officer. That hire comes after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company for widespread sex discrimination in August. Julie Hodges, formerly Disney’s senior vice president of HR,...
Times Union

Infosec Awards $130,000 in Security Education Scholarships to Help Close Cyber Skills and Diversity Gap

Thirteen cybersecurity professionals awarded lifetime access to hands-on cybersecurity training. Infosec today announced 13 recipients of the 2021 Infosec Accelerate Scholarship. Established in 2018 to encourage new talent to join the cybersecurity industry and close the growing skills gap, the program awards lifetime access to Infosec Skills to help recipients launch and advance their cybersecurity careers.
investing.com

Apple, ViacomCBS Rise Premarket; Nike, Alibaba Fall

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, September 13th. Please refresh for updates. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock rose 1%, rebounding to a degree after Friday’s sharp losses in the wake of an adverse ruling in the company's dispute against Epic Games. The iPhone maker is hosting a special event on Tuesday, where it’s expected to reveal several long-awaited products.
Black Enterprise

How BROWN GIRL Jane And SheaMoisture’s Second Annual #BrownGirlSwap Grant Competition Is Supporting Black Female Entrepreneurs

BROWN GIRL Jane and SheaMoisture have officially announced their 2nd Annual #BrownGirlSwap Grant Competition for Black female entrepreneurs. With an investment of $150,000 plus comprehensive programming in support of Black-owned independent beauty and wellness brands, the competition is now running on BROWNGIRLJane.com and offers Black female founders a platform to amplify their brands, receive entrepreneurial mentorship from industry veterans, and be awarded critical funding.
marketingdive.com

E-commerce everywhere: How to find a winning strategy for the new consumer experience

"10 years' growth in 3 months." That was McKinsey's analysis of how COVID-19 changed e-commerce behavior in the U.S. in early 2020. The transformation of consumer shopping behavior hasn't slowed down and won't any time soon with the U.S. e-commerce market expected to grow 13.7% to $908.73 billion this year. Notably, this trend is not only domestic but global, with $4.2 trillion projected in e-commerce sales. With this eye-popping growth, it would be fair to ask, "Is this sustainable?"
fashionista.com

skin Is Hiring An ECommerce Call Center Associate In New York, NY

Skin is seeking a passionate individual who loves to serve and assist Ecommerce customers by helping them find the right product, providing them with return authorizations, provide shipping updates and any problem solving needed to insure a great customer experience shopping through our Ecommerce portal. The position requires handling customer...
marketingdive.com

Shoppers returning to their earlier pandemic behaviors, research finds

Consumers are retrenching in the face of the delta variant of the coronavirus, with 20% "highly optimistic" about a return to normal, down from a third at the beginning of the summer, according to Numerator research. Nearly 60% are "very or somewhat concerned" about holiday plans being disrupted by the pandemic, Berkeley Research Group found.
marketingdive.com

Accenture acquires creative agency King James Group as it expands Africa footprint

Accenture has agreed to acquire South Africa-based independent creative agency King James Group to support its Accenture Interactive marketing services division, according to a news release. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. King James Group offers integrated communications across categories including financial services, consumer packaged goods, technology and...
