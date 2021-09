Apple could finally reveal the iPhone 13 on September 14, going by a tweet by U.K. telecom carrier Sky Mobile. The company tweeted a short video claiming “the next generation is about to land” with a link that takes us to a landing page to register interest in a specific Sky Mobile offer before September 14. Given all the iPhone 13 leaks and rumors so far, this event looks to almost certainly be the next Apple event, where the new iPhone is highly likely to be shown off.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO