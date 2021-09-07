CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: comparing Samsung's flagship phones

By Jon Mundy
TechRadar
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Samsung Galaxy S21 represented a shift in focus for the storied smartphone line after successive years of unequivocal flagships. For this reason alone, a comparison between the Galaxy S21 and its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S20, is a fascinating one to make. While Samsung debuted its Ultra line alongside the S20, the latter was still considered a compromise-free flagship phone in its day.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy S20#Samsung Phones#Samsung Exynos#Amazon#Amoled#Fhd#Qhd
Android Headlines

Samsung To Announce Location Of Its $17 Billion Chip Factory Soon

Samsung seems to have finalized the location for its new $17 billion chip factory in the US. According to a Reuters report, the decision could arrive soon. “The decision is imminent. My experience with Samsung is that they move nimbly and swiftly,” the publication cites Judge Bill Gravell of Williamson County, Texas as saying. The report notes that Williamson County is in the running for the new Samsung factory. Officials from the county have been meeting Samsung executives since January this year to try and woo the company to pick their site.
BUSINESS
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

iPhone 13 price: How much will Apple's new iPhone cost? We'll find out next week

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, will debut on Sept. 14 at the tech giant's next 2021 event, but how much will it cost? When looking at what phone to buy, price will likely have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about the upcoming iPhone, it can help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or whether you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3.
CELL PHONES
CarBuzz.com

Samsung Is Building a $17 Billion Chip Factory Right On Tesla's Doorstep

As the race for electric supremacy heats up, manufacturers across the globe are scrambling to secure resources and establish reliable supply chains. As one of the biggest players in the EV market, Tesla requires massive amounts of hardware that it can't produce itself, and more specifically, semiconductor chips. The auto manufacturing world has been severely crippled by the recent chip shortages, and Tesla has not escaped the drought unharmed. Upcoming models such as the highly anticipated Tesla Roadster and Cybertruck have been continuously delayed, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel: according to sources, Samsung is planning a $17 billion chip factory a few miles from Tesla's Giga factory in the state of Texas.
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Apple's foldable iPhone will look like this

Samsung may have flooded the market with its foldables, but that has not stopped. . Apple has been reportedly working on a foldable display smartphone for quite some time now. While Apple hasn't commented on the matter till date, several patents won by Apple have hinted towards the Apple's foldable display smartphone dubbed as the '
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs place it firmly on top of the iPhone pile in the history of iPhones, and the iPhone 13 Pro sits right below it, warranting a comparison between the Apple's two 2021 juggernauts. Not only do they get the good stuff, i.e. the 120Hz...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Best 85-inch TVs: extra-large screens worth buying

The best 85-inch TVs give a new meaning to the word ‘large’. But if you can fit one in your home, which are the best options?. As astonishingly big as they may sound, 85-inch TVs are now a prevalent part of today’s TV market. Almost always acting as the very upper limit of a TV’s sizing options, they make a case for ultra-large images with an impact simply not possibly on smaller models.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While T-Mobile has yet to make a lot of noise about its long overdue Best Buy debut, suggesting the brand is not present in many physical stores at the moment, bargain hunters may want to consider the retailer's official website as an alternative to the "Un-carrier" itself or device manufacturers for purchasing a number of popular phones.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about the latest iPhone

After months of rumors and leaks, the Apple iPhone 13 series is finally here. The phones may not represent a major design shift over last year’s iPhone 12 devices, but they still offer a number of upgrades, new features, and more. Like last year, there are four iPhone 13 models: The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All four of the new phones have upgrades, and some of those upgrades are features that users have been asking for, for years. We’ll be publishing full reviews of the phones in the coming weeks. In the meantime,...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
Popculture

Apple Confirms 4 New iPhones and Unwelcome Surprise for iPhone 12 Owners

Count on Apple for a new iPhone every few months or those sneaky updates that users insist slow up their current mobile phones. ZD Net reports that in addition to the tech powerhouse releasing four new iPhones, there is a surprise for awaiting iPhone 12 users. According to a leak regarding the new systems, it's been confirmed that the charger for the iPhone 12 is a maximum 15W unit.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

A mysterious error is bricking this popular Android phone

When you get a new phone, you naturally want to explore every function and see what it can do. It doesn’t matter if it’s an Android or iOS device, as the models are constantly updated with new features. Tap or click here for five new phone security settings that feel like secrets.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy