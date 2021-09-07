CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hell Let Loose Reveals Console Open Beta & Release Date

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Team17 and Black Matter announced today that Hell Let Loose has an official release date and they're starting an open beta. We now know that the game is set for release on October 5th for PS5 and Xbox Series X. What's more, the open beta will be running from September 16th-20th, however, it will be a PS5 exclusive beta. No word yet if they'll try to sneak one in there for Xbox or not, but we're guessing if they were going to do one, they would have just said it. You can enjoy the trailer for it down below.

bleedingcool.com

