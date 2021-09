Don McLean's daughter Jackie Lee McLean is shutting down her father's claims that he "disinherited" her. In a statement to OK!, Jackie says, "I’m seeing a lot of news articles mentioning me, quoting my father saying that he disinherited me for speaking the truth about my experiences. But the stories have it wrong. I disinherited myself. I was told my whole life that if I ever spoke up about the lifetime of abuse I endured from him, I would be disowned."

