UConn football to start Steven Krajewski at quarterback against Purdue, Jack Zergiotis will be backup

After a weekend of change within the UConn football program, another switch took place on Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore Steven Krajewski will start at quarterback for the Huskies on Saturday against Purdue, and sophomore Jack Zergiotis — who served as starter in the first two games of the season — will be the backup, per this week’s depth chart.

Krajewski, a 6-foot-4 quarterback from Michigan, played four games in 2019 and threw for 292 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He relieved Zergiotis in the fourth quarter of the Huskies’ season opener at Fresno State, well after the game had been decided.

The decision to start Krajewski comes after head coach Randy Edsall announced Sunday that he’d be retiring at the end of the season, then expedited that process Monday by stepping down immediately. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos was named the interim head coach.

“We talked about, with the staff, what for this game right now, who gives us the best opportunity to be successful,” Spanos said. “We thought collectively that Steve will give us the best chance.”

Zergiotis passed for 235 yards in UConn’s two losses to begin the season and threw for 174 yards at a 41.46% clip with three touchdowns and three interceptions in the 38-28 loss to Holy Cross on Saturday. One of the interceptions was returned for a touchdown and the two others came in the fourth quarter as UConn tried to mount a come back. He showcased a strong arm on a 50-yard touchdown pass to freshman Keelan Marion but questionable decision making resulted in turnovers and errant passes.

“Jack is a great quarterback, great athlete,” UConn senior offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark said. “Now Steve has a chance to go out there and prove what we can do, and Steve is up to the task.”

Edsall said following the loss to Fresno State that Zergiotis has the best arm and accuracy of any passer on the team and that he outperformed Krajewski in preseason camp.

“Steven has grown tremendously in terms of mental,” Huskies quarterback coach Mike Moyseenko said in July. “There’s not an aspect of this offense that Steven doesn’t understand. Through this time, I think Steven has started to gain a lot of confidence in his arm and his ability to make throws, throw the ball on time and all that good stuff. Steven is a really, really competitive kid. This past spring, we were going live with the quarterbacks, and Steven absolutely loved running over everybody and all those kind of things.”

Other changes on this week’s depth chart include a new starting center in freshman Christopher Fortin, who had been injured to start the year. Sophomore Jahkai Gill will replace Came Ross — who broke his foot against Holy Cross — at the starting wide receiver spot and on punt returns.

