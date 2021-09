With their laid back, hazy dream-pop sound, Pittsburgh’s Flower Crown brings to mind the golden age of C86 lo-fi rock. The band’s latest single, “The Billy,” finds them coating ’90s-sourced power pop songwriting in layers of reverb and sonic gauze. Syncopated hits and blossoming melodies bring to mind a late-summer romance, or a placid walk through the cemetery right as the leaves are turning orange. “Underneath my skin / Please just let me in / Honeybee, be sweet to me / And I’m yours ’til the end,” vocalist Richie Colosimo sings on the track’s sugary, infectious chorus. At once warm and melancholy, “The Billy” lives somewhere in the grey area between Beach Fossils and The Magnetic Fields.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO