Bandai Announces Stranger Things 1/12 Scale Eleven and Hopper

Stranger Things season 4 will not premiere for quite some time, but thankfully we have a new collectible to look forward to. Bandai has announced a brand new set of figures for the hit Netflix series in 6" format, starting with Hopper and Eleven. This is the first for Stranger Things, and Bandai is kicking off with Season 3 Eleven and Season 4 Jim Hopper from the teaser promo. Not much is known about this line, but it looks like they will not feature any accessories but will be nicely detailed and articulated. Bandai has even revealed an upcoming look at the packaging, which is my favorite part of this new Stranger Things line. Jim Hopper and Eleven are big enough characters to kick off this new 6" line, and I wonder if we will see the main four boys later on. Pre-orders for this new line of Stranger Things figures are live right here, with each priced at $31.99.