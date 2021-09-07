CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandai Announces Stranger Things 1/12 Scale Eleven and Hopper

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things season 4 will not premiere for quite some time, but thankfully we have a new collectible to look forward to. Bandai has announced a brand new set of figures for the hit Netflix series in 6" format, starting with Hopper and Eleven. This is the first for Stranger Things, and Bandai is kicking off with Season 3 Eleven and Season 4 Jim Hopper from the teaser promo. Not much is known about this line, but it looks like they will not feature any accessories but will be nicely detailed and articulated. Bandai has even revealed an upcoming look at the packaging, which is my favorite part of this new Stranger Things line. Jim Hopper and Eleven are big enough characters to kick off this new 6" line, and I wonder if we will see the main four boys later on. Pre-orders for this new line of Stranger Things figures are live right here, with each priced at $31.99.

bleedingcool.com

Stranger Things Demogorgon Returns With New Bandai Figure Line

The nightmares of Hawkins, IN are back as Bandai unveils a brand new set of figures from the Netflix original series, Stranger Things. Demogorgon's walk our world once again with the standard two-foot creatures as well as the Demodog. Both figures are highly detailed, with their gruesome nightmare designs nicely captured by Bandai but are seemingly lacking in articulation. It looks like both figures feature a simple set of articulation with moveable arms, heads, and legs. Unlike the upcoming Jim Hopper and Eleven 6" figure, these Stranger Things Demogorgon figures some in a simple package design and are both priced at $19.99. These will be nice Stranger Things figures for any fan and will look incredible with toy photography, and pre-orders are live and located here. It is unclear if Bandai will be releasing more figures for this line or why they made the big bad of the series a lack lustered figure.
TV & VIDEOS
Amomama

'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Shares His Thoughts on New 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Film

Teen actor Finn Wolfhard has an upcoming supernatural movie, much to the delight of his legion of fans. He described the film as "important." Check out his thoughts below. One of the fastest rising young stars in Hollywood, Finn Wolfhard is best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," which debuted in 2016.
MOVIES
journalistpr.com

Stranger Things Season 4: New Teaser Disclosed

It’s approved — there will be no new chapters of Stranger Things in 2021. Netflix disclosed a new 30-second teaser for the forthcoming season of the hugely famous supernatural show, which affirmed that Season 4 would air in 2022, after the July 2019 premiere of Season 3. The innovative spot...
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date and How many episodes in the new season?

Stranger Things is an American sci-fi horror series that airs on Netflix. The series is directed by Duffer Brothers and is produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, along with Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers. The series has been renewed for three seasons, with each Season being a continuation of the other. The series is set in the 1980s Hawkins, where the United States Department of Energy has created a portal to the other side called the Upside Down.
TV SERIES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Stranger Things 3: The Game Could be Delisted from PlayStation Store Tomorrow

The problem with licensed games based on established IPs is that they’re liable to be removed from sale once those licenses expire. The latest victim of this rule appears to be Stranger Things 3: The Game, and it may be because of Netflix’s own foray into gaming. According to a notice posted by developer BonusXP on Steam and GOG, the game will be removed from sale on those platforms after today, August 31.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Perspective

Dear Sir/Madame, You Are Being Hunted … By Even Stranger Things

If you never ran into Sir, You Are Being Hunted when it was released then you missed out on learning lessons about how to try to use a rock, paper or shotgun to attempt to defend yourself from a variety of very English murderbots. It is an occasionally hilarious survival horror game of the unforgiving roguelike variety; no replay is the same and bad luck when the world is generated means a short and unpleasant game, while good luck leads to much entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Far Cry 6 Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed, Includes Free Rambo and Stranger Things Missions

Far Cry 6 is still around a month away, but Ubisoft has already released its full post-launch roadmap. As we previously heard, the game will feature a series of paid DLCs featuring iconic Far Cry villains from the past, including Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed, as well as a remastered version of Far Cry: Blood Dragon. That said, Ubisoft has also revealed some intriguing free DLC as well, including crossover missions featuring Danny Trejo, Rambo, and Stranger Things (quite the random lineup). You can check out a Far Cry 6 post-launch trailer, below.
VIDEO GAMES
bleedingcool.com

There's Someone Inside Your House Trailer Drops, On Netflix Oct. 6th

There's Someone Inside Your House is a new slasher pic coming soon to Netflix, just in time for everyone's Halloween season viewings, and if this first trailer is any indication, we might have an early contender for best spooky season streaming film. Patrick Brice (Creep, Creep 2 and Corporate Animals) is in the director's chair for this one, about a maniac who wears masks of his victims faces as he murders them. This is based on a novel by Stephanie Perkins, with a screenplay from Shazam writer Henry Gayden. Check out the trailer for the film below.
TV & VIDEOS
bleedingcool.com

She-Ra: Amazon, DreamWorks Reportedly Developing Live-Action Series

Let Netflix have its "He-Man" and its "Masters of the Universe." Amazon is looking to Princess Adora to have the power and save the day- except they want her adventures to be in the flesh-n-blood. That's right, Variety is reporting exclusively that the streamer is in the early stages of development on a live-action series based on She-Ra. With the project in its infancy stages, no writer is attached but DreamWorks (who recently produced Netflix's animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) will executive produce the standalone series. Should the project get a series greenlight, it will mark the first time that that character has been brought to life in a live-action adaptation since she debuted in the 1985 animated film He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword and was incorporated into the MOTU franchise until earning her own spinoff cartoon series, She-Ra: Princess of Power.
TV SERIES
bleedingcool.com

Mego Reveals Topps Two New Exclusive DC Comics Figures

Topps.com continues their exclusive line-up of Mego figures as they dive into the world of DC Comics once again. Two brand new 8" figures have been revealed with Green Arrow and Ra's Al Ghul. Both figures feature that classic Mego design with fabric outfits and will come in classic card back packaging. Arrow will come with his trusty bow and quiver and will feature a removable hood to show off his Oliver Queen head sculpt underneath. Coming out of the League of Shadows is Ra's Al Ghul, who is making his incredible debut in the Megoverse with a fun sculpt and will have a removable cape. Both DC Comics Mego exclusives are nice additions to the line and are available for one week only exclusively through Topps. They can be purchased right here and be sure to check back next week for another set of limited edition exclusive figures heading your way.
COMICS
bleedingcool.com

Marvel Legends Team Reveals New Spider-Man Wave and More

Marvel Legends fans had a live stream to watch this morning, where the team announced a new wave of Spider-Man retro carded figures, some more retro carded figures, and preorder on-sale dates for some previously announced figures from other live streams. The Spider-Man wave is the big news here, as the six new figures feature a ton of updated sculpts and some long-requested figures that fans will be falling all over themselves to preorder on Hasbro Pulse tomorrow. That's right, everything shown goes up for preorder tomorrow Marvel Legends fans. Check out the reveals below.
COMICS

