I don't like to put a label like ‘alternative’ on 92/9FM because in my opinion, that's limiting and honestly, the state of alternative radio right now is annoying and lacking a real rock and roll backbone (but I digress). We're a radio station made up of HUGE music fans and our end goal is to play songs that we hope the listeners will love as much as we do. It could be The Clash or Nirvana or Sleigh Bells or Highly Suspect. The common thread is great music no matter the genre.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO