Putting your Christmas decorations up now makes you happier

By joeym
WTAX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s September and Halloween is closer than Christmas, but experts say go ahead and put up your Christmas decorations if you feel like it– it will make you happier. Research shows those who put up their Christmas decorations early are happier and more relaxed than those who wait. Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown says that people who start Christmas decorating right after Halloween are driven by nostalgia. He adds, “In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things [sic] that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood. Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical moments of excitement.” (TheSun.co.uk)

Comments / 0

