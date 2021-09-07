CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Man killed after moped crashes on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach

 7 days ago

Author's note: The video above is on file from Sept. 6, 2021.

A 46-year-old man was killed after his moped crashed on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach Sunday evening.

In a press release, the Virginia Beach Police Department said the incident happened in the 1100 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. That's near the intersection with Holland Road.

Investigators think Michael Baskerville, 46, was driving a moped in the northbound lane when it struck the median and a street sign. They believe alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash.

After dispatch got reports of the crash before 9 p.m., police and medical personnel arrived where the crash happened. Baskerville was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the police department's Traffic Safety Unit.

Author's note: The video above is on file from Aug. 27, 2020.

