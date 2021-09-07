CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Leakes Shares Heartfelt Post About Gregg Leakes’ Passing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyLGg_0bokP4JS00

The Bravo world was shocked when NeNe Leakes recently revealed that her longtime husband Gregg Leakes had passed away after a rocky battle with cancer . Gregg has been a staple in the Bravoverse since NeNe’s first appearance on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Gregg was the epitome of a kind, level-headed person who would root for his wife no matter what . And it’s clear he made a lasting impact throughout his time appearing on the show.

NeNe revealed prior to Gregg’s passing that he was “ transitioning to the other side” after his colon cancer had unfortunately returned . Gregg was in remission for a while prior to this year. Nearly everyone from the RHOA cast and Bravo, in general, has posted a tribute to the longtime househusband. And now his son, Brentt Leakes, shared a heartfelt post about his father’s passing.

Brentt took to Instagram to post a variety of photos of Gregg . The first two were throwbacks to when Brentt was a baby, while the other two celebrate Gregg’s life with more recent photos. He kept the caption simple, writing, “Damn i miss my daddy. Rest Up Pop, Love You.” So heartbreaking. Marlo Hampton , who has remained a very close and loving friend to NeNe , commented on Brentt’s post. “Trust and believe he is still so near to you baby boy,” Marlo wrote. So sweet.

RELATED: Fans Slam Vicki Gunvalson For Posting Clickbait Content About Gregg Leakes’ Health

NeNe has shared a few photos and videos of Gregg on her own Instagram page. Most of the time, she doesn’t even include a caption, letting the memories speak for themself. Her first post after his passing was a loving clip of the two dancing, with a bunch of heart and broken heart emojis, showing their true and pure love.

Another video showed Gregg singing in NeNe’s ear “You’re the one for me” alongside a live music performance, with NeNe writing, “I just can’t.” My heart can’t take it. She also shared a photo on Instagram of her kissing Gregg to commemorate his celebration of life “just the way [he] wanted it.” Our hearts and thoughts are with NeNe, Brentt , and their friends and family during this difficult time.

RELATED: Andy Cohen, Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey & More Bravolebrities React To Gregg Leakes’ Passing

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BRENTT’S SWEET POST TO GREGG? HOW ABOUT NENE’S SEVERAL VIDEOS AND PHOTOS SHE’S SHARED?

[Photo Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage]

The post NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Leakes Shares Heartfelt Post About Gregg Leakes’ Passing appeared first on Reality Tea .

