NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Leakes Shares Heartfelt Post About Gregg Leakes' Passing
The Bravo world was shocked when NeNe Leakes recently revealed that her longtime husband Gregg Leakes had passed away after a rocky battle with cancer . Gregg has been a staple in the Bravoverse since NeNe’s first appearance on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Gregg was the epitome of a kind, level-headed person who would root for his wife no matter what . And it’s clear he made a lasting impact throughout his time appearing on the show.
NeNe revealed prior to Gregg’s passing that he was “ transitioning to the other side” after his colon cancer had unfortunately returned . Gregg was in remission for a while prior to this year. Nearly everyone from the RHOA cast and Bravo, in general, has posted a tribute to the longtime househusband. And now his son, Brentt Leakes, shared a heartfelt post about his father’s passing.
Brentt took to Instagram to post a variety of photos of Gregg . The first two were throwbacks to when Brentt was a baby, while the other two celebrate Gregg’s life with more recent photos. He kept the caption simple, writing, “Damn i miss my daddy. Rest Up Pop, Love You.” So heartbreaking. Marlo Hampton , who has remained a very close and loving friend to NeNe , commented on Brentt’s post. “Trust and believe he is still so near to you baby boy,” Marlo wrote. So sweet.RELATED: Fans Slam Vicki Gunvalson For Posting Clickbait Content About Gregg Leakes’ Health
NeNe has shared a few photos and videos of Gregg on her own Instagram page. Most of the time, she doesn’t even include a caption, letting the memories speak for themself. Her first post after his passing was a loving clip of the two dancing, with a bunch of heart and broken heart emojis, showing their true and pure love.
Another video showed Gregg singing in NeNe’s ear “You’re the one for me” alongside a live music performance, with NeNe writing, “I just can’t.” My heart can’t take it. She also shared a photo on Instagram of her kissing Gregg to commemorate his celebration of life “just the way [he] wanted it.” Our hearts and thoughts are with NeNe, Brentt , and their friends and family during this difficult time.RELATED: Andy Cohen, Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey & More Bravolebrities React To Gregg Leakes’ Passing
