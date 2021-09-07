All of the Cancelled and Ending Sci Fi TV Shows from the 2020-21 Season

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. FX’s American Horror Story saw its numbers continue to slip with its latest Season 10 episode, pulling a 0.20 score based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 610K total viewers. Since it has reached the tenth season mark, though, it is at the point that the same-day numbers do not affect it too much seeing as now it is all about padding out the syndication/streaming package for future sales. And the show has been renewed through its thirteenth season. Last Thursday on FX, What We Do in the Shadows had its third season premiere and averaged a 0.18 rating in the demo with 473K total viewers across two episdoes. That is down from its Season 2 premiere but right in line with its average from last year, so count those as decent ratings these days. And that one has already been renewed for a fourth season.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO