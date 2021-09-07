All of the Cancelled and Ending Sci Fi TV Shows from the 2020-21 Season
The 2020-21 television season is in the books now and the 2021-22 season has already begun (you can see the preview for that at this link). Below is a rundown of the sci fi and fantasy shows that were cancelled or that or ended in the 2020-21 season. This also includes some shows from the prior season that the networks were slow to make a decision on. Their are still some shows waiting for word on their fates and you can read more about those at this link. And be sure to stay tuned to this site and the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Page through the current season for status updates and breaking news.www.cancelledscifi.com
Comments / 0