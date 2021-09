Picture this: You’re heading home from work when you notice your vehicle’s fuel gauge is hovering dangerously close to empty. You pull off the freeway at the next exit and head to the nearest gas station. As you pull up to the pump, you say, “Alexa, pay for gas.” Then, without even pausing to remove your wallet or phone, you get out of the car, select your fuel grade, and start fueling. When you’re done, you hop back in the car and drive off, safe with the knowledge that your tank is full, and payment was processed digitally following a simple verbal prompt.

