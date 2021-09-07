CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Lung Cancers in Non-Smokers Fall Into Informative Molecular Subtypes

NEW YORK – An international team led by investigators at the National Cancer Institute's cancer epidemiology and genetics division has defined three somatic copy number-based subtypes of lung cancers that occur in individuals with no smoking history, along with alterations linked to better or worse survival outcomes in non-smoker lung cancer patients.

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces Cancer Risk By 40%

Taking this supplement can fight cancer and greatly reduce the risk of dying from the disease. Daily supplementation of cholecalciferol, also known as vitamin D3, can reduce the risk of fatal cancer by nearly 40 percent. The link between vitamin D and cancer has captivated experts’ mind for years. People...
CANCER
Fox News

NIH unraveling cause behind never smokers’ lung cancers

Researchers identified three subtypes of lung cancer among never smokers with the disease, who comprise about 10-20% of the lung cancer patient population, according to the National Institutes of Health. Nonsmokers’ tumors were found to stem from mutations driven by natural bodily processes, the agency announced. Lung cancer is blamed...
CANCER
The Independent

Lung cancer patients in England to receive ‘breakthrough’ tumour-stopping drug

Lung cancer patients in England will become the first in Europe to receive a new drug that can stem the growth of tumours. The medication, Sotorasib, will be fast-tracked to NHS patients after it was shown to stop lung cancer growing for seven months in trials. The drug targets the most common cancer-causing genetic mutations in the human body, known as KRAS G12C. Drugmaker Amgen, which has made the new medication, tested its drug in patients with the most common type of lung cancer, called non-small cell cancer. The KRAS gene, which has become known as the “Death Star” mutation...
CANCER
azbigmedia.com

New technology at Banner MD Anderson improves lung cancer diagnosis

A new innovation that holds promise to fight lung cancer – the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide – is now in use at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. The robotic technology enables earlier and more accurate diagnosis of small and hard-to-reach nodules deep in the lung. This is especially important because lung cancer typically has no symptoms in its early stages, and often isn’t found until the disease has progressed to an advanced stage.
CANCER
theclevelandamerican.com

The United States is at the forefront of the fight against lung cancer in non-smokers

The study was conducted by an international team led by researchers National Cancer Institute (NCI), belonging to national institutions Health (NIH) d United States, Describes three molecular subtypes for the first time Lung cancer In non-smoking people. It has been found that most of these tumors arise from the accumulation...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Questions For Your Doctor About Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Receiving a diagnosis of small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) can be overwhelming, and you probably have many questions about your treatment and prognosis. It’s important to be open with your care providers and express all your concerns. It can help to make a list of questions in advance. Bring a notepad, or record voice memos to help you remember the answers. Here are some questions to ask your care team about how best to manage small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
Norristown Times Herald

New Treatment Options Emerge for Lung Cancer Patients

(StatePoint) For lung cancer patients with a certain type of KRAS mutation, a new treatment option is offering new hope. Once considered “undruggable,” KRAS mutations were a thorn in researcher’s sides -- until now. On May 28, 2021, the first KRAS G12C targeted therapy -- Sotorasib -- was approved, opening up another line of therapy for one in 8 non-small cell lung cancer patients who are impacted by this biomarker. Now lung cancer patients who have KRAS G12C, can go on a targeted pill if their cancer grows after they have been on chemotherapy, immunotherapy or a combination.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Encouraging Overall Response Rate Reported With Domvanalimab-Combinations in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

A 3-arm randomized study indicated that domvanalimab-based combinations yielded a promising overall response rate for patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer with a PD-L1 status of 50% or more. Domvanalimab-based combinations yielded an encouraging overall response rate (ORR) when used as a first-line therapy for patients with metastatic non–small...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Natera Signatera Test to be Used in Study of MRD-Guided Treatment for Colon Cancer Patients

NEW YORK – Natera said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with the National Cancer Institute-funded group NRG Oncology to use the company's Signatera personalized molecular residual disease test to investigate MRD-guided treatment strategies for early-stage colon cancer patients in the NRG-GI008: Colon Adjuvant Chemotherapy based on Evaluation of Residual Disease (CIRCULATE-US) prospective, multicenter, randomized clinical trial.
CANCER
Newswise

‘Molecular Twin’ Initiative Will Help Advance Precision Cancer Treatment

Newswise — Los Angeles (September 9, 2021) --By creating these "molecular twins," scientists can genetically classify cancer genes and proteins of particular tumors obtained from thousands of Cedars-Sinai cancer patients to build a database that will be mined by investigators, including those outside Cedars-Sinai. The Molecular Twin initiative also will advance cancer care and research in underserved populations and enable investigators to analyze how ethnic and racial disparities affect tumor biology and treatment among diverse populations.
CANCER
biospace.com

BeiGene's Immuno-oncology Portfolio Running Strong in Lung Cancer

BeiGene, based in Cambridge, Mass., and Beijing, plans to describe the power of its lung cancer portfolio at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021. The conference will run from September 16-21. The company is approaching multiple mechanisms of action in combination with its tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 checkpoint...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
EurekAlert

Artificial intelligence could help diagnose lung cancer a year earlier

An artificial intelligence (AI) program can spot signs of lung cancer on CT scans a year before they can be diagnosed with existing methods, according to research presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. [1]. Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death with around 1.8 million...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Cancer Mutation Detection Depends on Choices at Each Step of Sequencing, Analysis Pipeline

NEW YORK — An international team of researchers has examined how variations in sequencing approaches can influence the ability to accurately detect cancer mutations, providing guidance for the wider community. The team additionally developed a set of reference samples for benchmarking efforts. Next-generation sequencing approaches are increasingly being adopted to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Neoadjuvant Osimertinib Yields Promising Benefit in EGFR-Positive Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Findings from a phase 2 trial indicate that the use of neoadjuvant osimertinib may hold promise in a population of patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. The use of neoadjuvant osimertinib (Tagrisso), yielded promising response rates and did not lead to unanticipated delays in surgery, according to findings from a phase 2 trial (NCT03433469) which were presented during the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Japanese Health Ministry Clears Thermo Fisher Scientific Oncomine Assay as CDx for Lung Cancer Drug

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Friday that the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), Japan's regulatory agency, has granted approval to the company's Oncomine Dx Target Test to be used as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with RET-fusion positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who may be candidates for treatment with Eli Lilly's selpercatinib (formerly known as LOXO-292).
CANCER
ajmc.com

Study Will Collect Patient Preferences for NSCLC Treatments

This study protocol comes amid a paradigm shift in the treatment of advanced-stagen non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following the emergence and uptake of immunotherapy. A new study is aiming to collect information on patient preferences for treatments for non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study protocol comes amid a paradigm shift in the treatment of advanced-stage NSCLC, following the emergence and uptake of immunotherapy, which created options that consist of immunotherapy monotherapy, chemotherapy monotherapy, or a combination of those treatments.
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Cedars-Sinai, Tempus Partner on Molecular Database Initiative

NEW YORK – Cedars-Sinai Cancer and Tempus on Thursday said they will jointly advance a precision medicine initiative, dubbed Molecular Twin, aimed at creating a database of information that can guide oncology treatment strategies and inform new research. Los Angeles-based cancer center Cedars-Sinai and Chicago-based diagnostics firm Tempus will collect...
CANCER
WKRC

Changing lung cancer outcomes

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lung cancer is very prevalent in the world. And in the United States, especially in Kentucky, lung cancer kills more than breast cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer combined. It is seen more disproportionately in Kentucky because of the high smoking density in the state. The problem with lung cancer is, historically, it is caught in the later stages. According to Dr. Michael Gieske, primary care physician at St. Elizabeth Physicians, "We started going and looking for cancer in an earlier stage, and we found that if you catch lung cancer early in stage one or stage two, you have up to a greater than 90% chance of curing that cancer."
CINCINNATI, OH
Nature.com

Heterogeneity of programmed death-ligand 1 expression and infiltrating lymphocytes in paired resected primary and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

Metastatic tumors (MTs) may show different characteristics of the immune microenvironment from primary tumors (PTs) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The heterogeneity of immune markers in metastatic NSCLC and its associated factors has not been well demonstrated. In this study, 64 surgically resected specimens of paired PTs and MTs were obtained from 28 patients with NSCLC. Multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF; panel including programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), Cytokeratin, CD8, and CD68) was performed on whole sections. The heterogeneity of the immune contexture of PD-L1 expression, infiltrating lymphocytes, and immune-to-tumor cell distances was quantified via digital image analysis. In a quantitative comparison of MTs and corresponding PTs, MTs showed higher PD-L1 expression levels, lower density of CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs), and longer spatial distance between CTLs and tumor cells. Subgroup analysis, which associated clinical factors, revealed that the heterogeneity of immune markers was more obvious in extrapulmonary, metachronous, and treated MTs, while fewer differences were observed in intrapulmonary, synchronous, and untreated MTs. In particular, MTs showed significantly higher PD-L1 expression and lower lymphocyte infiltration in metastatic NSCLC with EGFR mutations. Prognosis analysis showed that an increased density of CD8+ CTLs in MTs was associated with better overall survival (OS). Therefore, significant discrepancies in PD-L1 expression and lymphocyte infiltration in metastatic NSCLC are most likely associated with temporal heterogeneity with a history of anti-treatment and correlated with EGFR mutations. The detection of immune markers in re-obtained metastatic specimens may be required for immunotherapy prediction in these patients with metastatic NSCLC.
CANCER

