California State

Caldor Fire cools, but California faces a dozen new fires

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
© Getty images

As firefighters make significant progress against California's Caldor Fire, with evacuations of South Lake Tahoe downgraded to warnings, more than a dozen new fires erupted around the state on Monday.

State Sen. Mike McGuire (D) told the San Francisco Chronicle that about 15 fires were deemed "suspicious" by law enforcement.

In a tweet, McGuire said firefighters were working to contain multiple fires in Northern Sonoma County.

Other fires that emerged this past weekend are the Aruba Fire, the Bridge Fire and the Lawrence Fire.

According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Aruba Fire is 60 percent contained, the Bridge Fire is 15 percent contained and the Lawrence Fire is 90 percent contained.

California has seen a devastating wildfire season, with thousands of buildings destroyed and thousands of residents having to be evacuated from their homes.

Dry weather and winds have complicated firefighting efforts.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

