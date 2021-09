After teaming together to create a Mt. Fuji-inspired Superstar and then debuting a two-piece footwear “Denim Pack”, atmos and. are extending its “Shibuya Pack” with its third installment: the atmos x adidas Superstar “Hachikō.” The shoes are meant to honor the story of Hachikō who was a dog that is famously known for his immeasurable loyalty to his owner Hidesaburō Ueno — a former agriculture professor at the University of Tokyo. The legend says that after Ueno passed away in 1925, the friendly canine waited at the Shibuya train station every day for nine years as this was their meeting place on his commute home.

