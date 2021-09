The coral reef is in trouble, and we are to blame. Climate change is destroying these incredibly delicate and beautiful ecosystems. A coral reef can take 100,000 to 300,000 years to fully form, so when one dies, the home of countless marine life is destroyed completely. We will not be able to undo the damage we’ve done. Bleaching of most coral is one of the biggest issues, and climate change is fully responsible for it. Coral killing practices are in all of our daily lives. Here’s what to start to look out for.

