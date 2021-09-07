CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistique, MI

Manistique woman charged with animal cruelty

Mining Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANISTIQUE — A Manistique woman who had a large number of cats living in her home has been charged with animal cruelty, police said. On Sept. 1, Kathleen Ann Hurkmans, 67, of 112 South Maple Street, Manistique, was arrested on a felony animal cruelty warrant issued by Schoolcraft County Prosecutor Timothy Noble. Hurkmans was arraigned before the 93rd District Court on September 2 and was formally charged with one count of Animals — Abandoning / Cruelty to 24 or More Animals, did fail to provide 25 or more animals with adequate care, or negligently allow 25 or more animals to suffer unnecessary neglect, torture, or pain. The charge is a felony punishable by up to seven years imprisonment, $10,000 fine, not less than 5 years probation, up to 500 hours of community service, or any combination of penalties.

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manistique, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Manistique, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Alger, MI
Manistique, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Trapping#Schoolcraft County#District Court#More Animals#The Michigan State Police
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy