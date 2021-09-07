Manistique woman charged with animal cruelty

MANISTIQUE — A Manistique woman who had a large number of cats living in her home has been charged with animal cruelty, police said. On Sept. 1, Kathleen Ann Hurkmans, 67, of 112 South Maple Street, Manistique, was arrested on a felony animal cruelty warrant issued by Schoolcraft County Prosecutor Timothy Noble. Hurkmans was arraigned before the 93rd District Court on September 2 and was formally charged with one count of Animals — Abandoning / Cruelty to 24 or More Animals, did fail to provide 25 or more animals with adequate care, or negligently allow 25 or more animals to suffer unnecessary neglect, torture, or pain. The charge is a felony punishable by up to seven years imprisonment, $10,000 fine, not less than 5 years probation, up to 500 hours of community service, or any combination of penalties.