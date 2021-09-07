CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Pasco Police Officer Back On Duty After Near Death Experience

By Rik Mikals
 8 days ago
Good news if you've been following the story of Officer Jeff Cobb of the Pasco Police Department. Officer Cobb had a near-death experience in February as he had a ruptured brain aneurysm that almost killed him. It looks like after several months of recovery, Officer Cobb is getting ready to get back on the job.

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

