Tenet's new CEO gets pay raise: 6 things to know

By Ayla Ellison ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaum Sutaria, MD, became Tenet Healthcare's new CEO on Sept. 1, and he'll receive higher total compensation than during the years he served as the Dallas-based company's COO. 1. Dr. Sutaria, who began serving as Tenet's COO in 2019, received a base salary of $1 million in 2020. In his new role, Dr. Sutaria's salary will be $1.2 million, according to a Sept. 3 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

