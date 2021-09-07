Tenet's new CEO gets pay raise: 6 things to know
Saum Sutaria, MD, became Tenet Healthcare's new CEO on Sept. 1, and he'll receive higher total compensation than during the years he served as the Dallas-based company's COO. 1. Dr. Sutaria, who began serving as Tenet's COO in 2019, received a base salary of $1 million in 2020. In his new role, Dr. Sutaria's salary will be $1.2 million, according to a Sept. 3 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.beckershospitalreview.com
