Tenet's new CEO gets pay raise: 6 things to know

The past eighteen months has been evidence that, as a country, we have no connected health data infrastructure. Collectively, because of misaligned incentives, we’ve instead have built disparate fiefdoms that have blocked the flow of data. The rationale for this data blocking centers around competition or intellectual property as a reason to not participate in interoperability. The result? A hammer of regulation requiring exhausted hospital and nursing home staff to complete manual data entry in a scrappy effort to get transparency for decision-making during a global pandemic. The data wasn’t and isn’t always accurate, nor is it delivered in a timely or actionable way. According to a recent article in POLITICO, states were more than five weeks behind in reporting mortality data to the CDC in January, 2021.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO