Hokulia Shave Ice opens second Houston-area location on FM 1960
A new Hokulia Shave Ice location opened at 2929 FM 1960, Houston, in mid-August, offering 50 flavors of snow cones and ice cream imported from Hawaii. The location serves classic snow cone flavors such as Tiger’s Blood, strawberry cheesecake and Dreamsicle, as well as Hawaiian-themed ice creams such as Lava Flow and Kona Koffee Chocolate Chip. The location is one of two run by franchise owners Clarissa and Randy Hall. 832-548-0988. www.hokuilashaveice.com.communityimpact.com
