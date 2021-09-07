Hokulia Shave Ice opens second Houston-area location on FM 1960

Here is a roundup of business-related news from around Pearland and Friendswood. B1895 Tavern will open later in September at 607 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 11, Friendswood, which is the site of the recently closed Brasserie 1895. Chef Kris Jakob owned the previous restaurant and owns the tavern. Unlike the rotating menu of Brasserie 1895, B1895 Tavern will feature a more permanent menu of burgers, salads, tacos and seafood along with an expanded bar and new hours. 832-385-2278. www.brasserie1895.com.

