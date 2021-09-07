CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Hokulia Shave Ice opens second Houston-area location on FM 1960

By Emily Lincke
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Hokulia Shave Ice location opened at 2929 FM 1960, Houston, in mid-August, offering 50 flavors of snow cones and ice cream imported from Hawaii. The location serves classic snow cone flavors such as Tiger’s Blood, strawberry cheesecake and Dreamsicle, as well as Hawaiian-themed ice creams such as Lava Flow and Kona Koffee Chocolate Chip. The location is one of two run by franchise owners Clarissa and Randy Hall. 832-548-0988. www.hokuilashaveice.com.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Rosati's Authentic Chicago Pizza coming to Sugar Land; 10 places in Katy to get morning tea, coffee and more Houston-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Greater Houston area. The restaurant's menu will feature a variety of Chicago-style pizzas along with calzones, wings, sandwiches, pasta and salads. At a Sept. 7 City Council meeting, the city of Sugar Land presented six unique wooden information boxes containing information...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dogtopia opening day care facility for high-energy dogs on Durango Creek Drive

Owner John Ledbetter will open a family-owned location of Dogtopia at 6622 Durango Creek Drive, Magnolia, in mid-November. The 10,500-square-foot facility will span five open playrooms for dogs to enjoy, separated by size and temperament. The facility caters to entertaining high-energy pups, Ledbetter said. The business also offers overnight boarding primarily for those enrolled in Dogtopia's day care services. Ahead of Dogtopia's grand opening, Ledbetter said the facility is offering two weeks of unlimited doggy day care for $129. 832-862-6882. www.dogtopia.com/thewoodlandswest.
PETS
Community Impact Houston

Ice cream truck Texas Twist and Shakes now open in historic Montgomery

Bill Clevenger moved from distributing root beer to floating ice cream in it when he opened Texas Twist and Shakes in historic Montgomery on Aug. 6. The ice cream truck features 20 flavors of ice cream and milkshakes. “We’re blessed and thankful to be in historic Montgomery; we bring lots of happiness and smiles to the town,” Clevenger said. The truck is located at 404 Caroline St., Montgomery. 936-537-6598.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Rosati's Authentic Chicago Pizza coming soon to Sugar Land

Rosati's Authentic Chicago Pizza will open a franchise location at 18802 University Blvd., Sugar Land, in December. The restaurant's menu will feature a variety of Chicago-style pizzas along with calzones, wings, sandwiches, pasta and salads. Rosati's will have a sports bar and serve alcoholic beverages. In addition to dining in, customers can order for takeout or delivery. 832-987-1164. www.myrosatis.com.
SUGAR LAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
State
Hawaii State
Community Impact Houston

5 business updates in Montgomery, Willis

Coffee trailer Wilderlove Coffee opened June 26 in historic Montgomery at 404 Caroline St., featuring specialty brews and espressos. Owner Kade Jenkins said all of the trailer’s syrups are handcrafted. "We take pride in the art and craft of making coffee," Jenkins said. www.facebook.com/wilderlovecoffee. Coming soon. Pediatric dentist’s office Mor...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

IMPACTS ROUNDUP: B1895 Tavern opening soon, and more

Here is a roundup of business-related news from around Pearland and Friendswood. B1895 Tavern will open later in September at 607 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 11, Friendswood, which is the site of the recently closed Brasserie 1895. Chef Kris Jakob owned the previous restaurant and owns the tavern. Unlike the rotating menu of Brasserie 1895, B1895 Tavern will feature a more permanent menu of burgers, salads, tacos and seafood along with an expanded bar and new hours. 832-385-2278. www.brasserie1895.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Saltgrass Steak House to open Fulshear location

Saltgrass Steak House will be opening a new location at 8506 Syms St., Fulshear, where Dekker's Mesquite Grill once was, according to a Facebook post by The Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce. The new location aims to open in spring 2022. https://www.saltgrass.com/. Laura joined Community Impact Newspaper in 2020...
FULSHEAR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shave Ice#Ice Creams#Chocolate Chips#Food Drink#Hokulia#Hawaiian#Lava Flow
Community Impact Houston

Floral gift shop Meadow to Market Floral and Co. to hold grand opening Sept. 11

Floral market and gift shop Meadow to Market Floral and Co. is holding its grand opening Sept. 11 at 20823 FM 2854, Montgomery. Owner Angie Hines described the business as a “one-stop party shop” featuring handmade floral bouquets, charcuterie boards and other party products sourced from local businesses. Customers also have the opportunity to create their own personalized bouquets at the shop. 713-584-5425. www.instagram.com/meadowtomarket.
LIFESTYLE
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy