Steppenwolf Theatre’s Joan Allen to narrate Hillary Clinton political thriller audiobook

By Hillel Italie
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago
NEW YORK — The audiobook narrator for “State of Terror,” the political thriller co-written by Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny, is an actor with experience playing first ladies, CIA officials and others in government: Joan Allen. “I am such a fan of Joan Allen — when I heard she would...

