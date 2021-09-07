CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle Gets U.S. Release Date

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon is ready to bring some new anime to its fans, and audiences in the U.S. better listen up about the whole release. After months of waiting, the release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle has been announced, and it will be coming to Netflix before long. According...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Enthusiast

TOEM, a photographic adventure game, gets a Switch release date

TOEM is a lovely-looking hand-drawn adventure game that we now know is set to release on Switch, PS5, and PC in the near future, thanks to a recent release date announcement. The game will be available on the aforementioned platforms on September 17, and will cost $19.99. If TOEM looks like it might be your kind of game, then take a look at the release date trailer directly below, courtesy of developer Something We Made.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Pokemon Evolutions release dates revealed for 8-region free series

The Pokemon Company International announced a celebratory release of a new episodic animated series this week. They’ve titled it Pokemon Evolutions, and it’s set to celebrate the Pokemon franchise’s 25th anniversary. Unlike basically every other Pokemon show ever released, this 8-episode series will include “all known regions of the Pokemon world explored in the core video game franchise.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The Jungle#The Pokemon Company#The Forest Of Okoya#Twitter
morningbrew.com

'Shang-Chi' May Not Get a Release Date in China

Marvel is introducing its first Asian superhero to its cinematic universe today. But while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is debuting in US theaters, the movie that Marvel expects to resonate most with Chinese viewers...may not be released in China at all. What happened: All foreign movies...
MOVIES
The Independent

Pokémon: Secrets of the Jungle movie coming to Netflix

After releasing in Japan last year, the latest full-length Pokémon movie is finally arriving in Western territories next month. Titled Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, it is coming to Netflix on 8 October and sees Ash Ketchum from the anime series and his partner Pikachu befriend a young boy called Koko who has lived his entire life in the jungle.
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Gets Official Release Date

While there’s plenty I’m excited for from the rest of the year’s offerings (Life is Strange and Deathloop being two particular games of note), I’m particularly excited about the Crysis Remastered Trilogy as well. The Crysis series is one I’ve come to cherish for everything it does right, from its open-ended level design, sci-fi world, and questions of how technology defines a person. In fact, I gave the full series a replay earlier this year and fell in love with it all again. And pretty soon, it seems it’ll be that time again. The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will officially release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles on October 15, with pre-orders for PlayStation and Xbox now live (links below).
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

No Time to Die gets two new trailers that confirm its release date

No Time to Die has received two new trailers which confirm the date that the next James Bond movie will finally be released in different territories. Billed as 'final' trailers, the International version, which you can watch above, opens with the words 'The wait is over' playing over new clips from the movie, while Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) says: "Fate draws us back together. Now your enemy's my enemy. How did that happen?"
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVShowsAce

Netflix: Star-Studded ‘Red Notice’ Gets Release Date & Trailer

Anyone in the mood for some action, a few thrills and a number of chuckles shouldn’t miss the new Netflix Original movie Red Notice. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot, this is one of Netflix’s most expensive projects yet. Read on to find out more about this action-comedy-thriller movie coming to the streaming channel soon.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Mission: Impossible 7' Gets Another Release Date Delay

Tom Cruise fans looking forward to Mission: Impossible 7 are going to have to wait longer for the new action movie, as it has been hit with another release date delay. Deadline reports that the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is now set to open in theaters on Sept. 30, 2022. The movie was originally scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, but after the Covid-19 pandemic impacted filming, it was moved to Nov. 19, 2021, and then later to May 27, 2022.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Dev Patel's new movie gets UK release date

Dev Patel's medieval fantasy drama The Green Knight has landed a UK release date. Variety revealed the film directed by David Lowery will hit cinemas across the UK on September 24. Alongside its theatrical release, this epic tale starring the Skins actor will also become available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Seinfeld' Gets Release Date at Netflix

Netflix is adding all 180 episodes of Seinfeld to its library in just 30 days, and the streamer is having a hard time not gloating. A press release from Netflix promises to deliver "2021's hottest new show," anticipating some big numbers from fans binge-watching the classic sitcom. Seinfeld will be available on Netflix starting on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Ghostbusters: Afterlife release date gets (slightly) delayed again

Release dates for major blockbusters continue to get pushed back in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hot on the heels of Paramount's decision to push several of its biggest releases until 2022 comes another change. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now arriving in theaters one week later. This follows from Paramount...
MOVIES
NME

‘The Green Knight’ finally gets UK cinema release date

The Green Knight, the long-awaited A24 fantasy-horror film starring Dev Patel, has finally been given a UK release date. According to Variety, the David Lowery film, which also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris and more, will now arrive in UK cinemas on September 24; it will also be available on Amazon Prime the same day.
MOVIES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle premieres on Netflix worldwide 8th October

The Pokémon Company International and Netflix announced today that the next animated Pokémon movie, “Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle,” will premiere on Netflix around the world on October 8, 2021. The first official international trailer for the movie was released today including new music from Cyn. Special in-game activations including Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi distributions – both as featured in the movie— for Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield video games and more activations were also announced.
MOVIES
egmnow.com

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town gets a PC release date

Marvelous and XSEED Games have announced that Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is coming to PC on September 15th. The game sees players traveling to Olive Town to take over their grandfather’s farm. While there, players can plant crops, raise animals, explore the world, get to know the locals, and take part in more than 200 unique events. Watch the latest trailer for the game below:
VIDEO GAMES
cosmicbook.news

'Venom' 2 Gets Early Release Date

Sony has announced that Venom 2 will not be delayed and instead will actually have an earlier release date. "Save the date. #Venom: Let There Be #Carnage is exclusively in movie theaters on OCTOBER 1. Experience it in 3D, premium large formats, and IMAX. Tickets on sale Wednesday," the flick's social media accounts announced Monday.
MOVIES
asapland.com

‘The Gentlemen’ Gets its Release Date In January

‘The Gentlemen’ Gets its Release Date In January. ‘The Gentlemen’ is the upcoming movie of the Charlie Hunnam. From the latest announcement of the officials of the movie, release of The Gentlemen in Next Year January. Charlie Hunnam is featured in Sons of Anarchy and Now he will be the...
MOVIES
/Film

No One Gets Out Alive: Release Date, Cast And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) The leaves are changing and cold weather is almost upon us, which means its officially the spookiest season of the year. While the rest of us celebrate with bowls of candy and pumpkin pie, Netflix is cracking out all their scariest titles. So it's time to put the kids to bed and grab a blanket ... y'know, to hide behind. "No One Gets Out Alive" is part of the upcoming horror fest and we've put together everything you need to prepare for this scare.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy