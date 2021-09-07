Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle Gets U.S. Release Date

While there’s plenty I’m excited for from the rest of the year’s offerings (Life is Strange and Deathloop being two particular games of note), I’m particularly excited about the Crysis Remastered Trilogy as well. The Crysis series is one I’ve come to cherish for everything it does right, from its open-ended level design, sci-fi world, and questions of how technology defines a person. In fact, I gave the full series a replay earlier this year and fell in love with it all again. And pretty soon, it seems it’ll be that time again. The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will officially release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles on October 15, with pre-orders for PlayStation and Xbox now live (links below).

