Electronic Arts and Zoink Games show the launch trailer Randomly lost. This briefly explains what the actionadventure is about and highlights it with appropriate photos. Randomly lost tells the story of sisters Even and Odd, who are helplessly at the mercy of the evil queen and her dark cube. On Odd’s twelfth birthday, the sisters are separated, but together with her companion Dicey, Even travels through Random’s six realms to free her sister from the queen’s clutches. Dicey and Even take on the Queen’s henchmen in explosive dice battles and massive board gamelike arenas. In the exciting mix of realtime action and gameplay over time, players must spontaneously adapt their strategies and can collect cards to put together a powerful deck with a wide range of fighting skills. In an effort to break Random’s curse and save Odd, gamers will encounter unique characters who challenge them in unexpected ways.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO