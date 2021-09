The LA Clippers are oddly in a good spot for the upcoming NBA season, simply because they are not going to be held to any expectations. With Kawhi Leonard expected to be out for most if not all of the regular season while recovering from ACL surgery, no one is expecting LA to seriously compete for a title. However, they will still aim to be competitive in order to keep the winning culture alive after their inaugural run to the Western Conference Finals last season. It’s also worth noting that they do not own their first-round draft pick this season (it’ll be sent to Oklahoma City as a result of the Paul George trade), so they have no incentive to tank.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO