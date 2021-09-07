CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer gameplay reveals time and beta release date NEWS

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty fans should tune in to Vanguard’s massive multiplayer gameplay later today (September 7). With just a few days left until the Vanguard beta, Activision will give fans a taste of what’s to come. The reveal of the multiplayer gameplay of Call of Duty Vanguard will take place...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

