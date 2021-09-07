CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Turning Point Presents 14th Annual Tara's Walk

 9 days ago

Turning Point is inviting supporters to participate in the 14th Annual Tara's Walk on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Freedom Hill Amphitheater in Sterling Heights or participate virtually. Tara’s Walk is a kickoff event for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. In 2007, Tara was tragically murdered by her husband. Turning...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taras#Domestic Violence#Community Education#Turning Point#The Tara Liberation Fund#Mt Clemens#The Legal News
