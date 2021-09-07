Turning Point Presents 14th Annual Tara's Walk

When people gather in a loving manner something profound happens. This past Saturday we attended a quinceanera party in honor of our granddaughter, Miabella who turned fifteen. It is a Mexican tradition that when a young girl turns fifteen, those who are important in her life gather together and celebrate her. What a celebration of love. Friends we have known for over 50 years were present. Loving and wonderful teachers of Miabella and her three sisters were there. It was a celebration for the old and the young. A mariachi band inspired us with song and great music. We shared memories with friends of 50 years as well as new friends in a caring and loving manner. The presence of love was all around us. More than 80 people relaxed under the blue sky and the colored festive lights in the beautiful courtyard of our daughter and her loving husband’s home. It was a joyful and loving afternoon. There was a huge inflatable slide for the many children that were also there who simply rejoiced with each other.

